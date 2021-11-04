Gogglebox star makes revelation about show rules - and it might surprise you We loved watching this star on the Channel 4 show!

Former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin has made a revelation about her time while working on the Channel 4 programme – and it might surprise you! The TV star, who was a fan-favourite on the show from the first series in 2013 until her departure in 2017, revealed to a fan on social media that the cast were apparently not allowed to participate in other programmes.

After a fan tweeted Sandra directly to say they missed her, the former armchair critic wrote: "After Sandi left I [missed] her so much. Plus it was a contract show... you can't do certain shows like Big Brother if [you're] on Gogglebox. Anyway, I'm happy 5 years on [the] sofa was good enough," followed by a series of emojis.

The star was also asked whether she would return to Gogglebox in the future – leading Sandra to respond that she believed once a cast member had left, they could not return for future series. However, this has not been confirmed by the channel.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that other fan-favourites could be making a return to their sofa to critique the week's TV for the Channel 4 show. The Tapper family, who first appeared on the series in 2013 for series one before leaving five years later, recently hinted they could come back very soon.

Sandi and Sandra were fan-favourites on the show

Amy Tapper teased the news on her social media. Replying to a fan's question on Instagram Stories, she explained: "For now I don't think [we'll be back] but I think next year or the year after is the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox so who knows. Maybe we'll come back for a cheeky series." Sounds promising!

However, it sounds like a permanent comeback isn't on the cards for the Tapper family. Amy also previously told The Mirror: "I'm personally not going back on Gogglebox. They can go on but they won't be with me," adding that she is "not really sure" if they'll be coming back.

