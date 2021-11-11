Melissa Benoist has fans in tears with emotional post following end of Supergirl We're so sad Supergirl is over!

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist had fans in tears after sharing an emotional snap of herself embracing her co-star, Chyler Leigh after the show's last ever episode.

The star captioned the post: "Happy finale-ing to all tonight, from the Danvers sisters’ couch to yours. Thank you to every incredible person who ever played a part, however big or small, in making this show tick. We accomplished so much and I’m so proud of all of us.

"Thanks most of all to each and every one of you who saw us through and watched to the very end. Hope you love how our story ends."

Fans were quick to comment, with many admitting that they were in tears over the post. One person wrote: "Crying ugh. I'm gonna miss this show so much. thank you for everything throughout the years," while another added: "I can't believe I won't be able to see Kara anymore, I love her so much, my heart is broken, but happy at the same time to have the opportunity to accompany her during this time! Thank you for bringing this character to life that literally changed my life."

A third person posted: "I DIDNT ASK TO CRY MELISSAAA. I’ll miss the Danvers sisters too much omg I can’t handle this."

Melissa shared an emotional snap

Melissa previously opened up about leaving the famous role behind, having played her since 2015, writing: "To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

"She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

