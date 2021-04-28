Chris and Rosie Ramsey share some very exciting news - and fans will be thrilled Will you be be buying tickets?

Chris Ramsey might be best known to many for his brilliant turn on Strictly Come Dancing, but he and his wife Rosie also have a hugely popular podcast, Shagged. Married. Annoyed, and recently revealed some very exciting news about the podcast's live tour!

The pair, who were forced to reschedule their tour back in 2020 due to the pandemic, will be going ahead with it this year - and they have added new dates! The new shows will take place at the O2 Arena in London, Leeds Arena, Liverpool Arena, Manchester Arena and Nottingham Arena. Sign us up!

Speaking about the change of plans in a statement, the couple said: "When we first announced the tour we were so excited to get out of our house and out on the road to perform for all the fans... the pandemic has increased this excitement to levels that are actually a bit frightening.

"There is a chance we will both just spontaneously combust the moment we finally get on stage. WE. CAN. NOT. WAIT. FOR. THIS."

The pair have had a very busy time recently after moving home back in March and welcoming their third child, baby Rafe, in January. In her Instagram Stories, Rosie admitted it was "the worst timing ever" but as they had "wanted to move for years", they jumped at the chance when the perfect property came on the market.

The pair share a very popular podcast

However, some fans were somewhat dismayed as Chris and Rosie had just shown off their beautiful new bathroom, with one writing: "But… those gorgeous new tiles in the bathroom??? How could you leave them [crying emoji]." Another added: "Omg what! You literally just got your bathroom done???"

