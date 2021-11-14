Is ITV drama Angela Black based on a true story? Find out what inspired the show here...

New ITV drama Angela Black is set to reach its dramatic conclusion on Sunday, and we can’t wait to see how the series will end.

The show has been seriously gripping, but now viewers are wondering if the series is based on true events? Find out about the inspiration behind the show here…

Starring Downton Abbey and Liar actress Joanne Froggatt, the dark drama series tells the story of a woman named Angela who, on the surface, appears to have a perfect life: a fulfilling job, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Oliver.

But beneath the facade of charmed domesticity, Angela is the victim of domestic abuse. Angela sees no way out of her marriage, that is, until she’s approached by a mysterious stranger who reveals some horrifying truths about her spouse.

While the storyline for the series has been conjured up by writers Jack and Harry Williams - the same duo behind the brilliant Liar - they did take inspiration from real cases of domestic violence, meaning it’s not just based on one story, but rather a multitude of real-life experiences from women who have faced abuse.

Joanne Froggatt plays a victim of domestic abuse in the ITV drama

The writers hired consultants and spoke to domestic abuse shelter staff to get a better idea of what abuse can look like up close. “I think the key thing is that this is something that happens a lot, but people do not always understand or read about it,” Jack explained to ITV. “I think it is very easy to watch shows about abuse and go ‘well… I’d just leave.’ It is not as simple.”

Harry added: “It was important that we do it justice and that we were accurate about the psychology of the abused and the abuser, both sides of the story. It was important to try and be truthful with it.”

The programme has received high praise from audiences for highlighting the real and devastating effects of domestic violence and lead actress Joanne also opened up about her part in the show, admitting that she enjoys playing characters that can be a "challenge."

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the show's release,, she said: "I am drawn to those roles because they're incredible stories and incredibly challenging as an actor. To be offered the opportunity to show great emotional range and really get into the psychology of a character, is what you do it for."

