The final instalment of ITV’s comedy-drama The Larkins aired on Sunday night and viewers of the show are all saying the same thing following the episode.

Fans have taken to Twitter to praise the "heartwarming" series, hailing it as "brilliant" Sunday night TV. One person tweeted: "I'm not a huge TV drama fan, but I am so hooked on #TheLarkins. From the very first scene, Pop and Ma, the children, Mariette and Charlie made the drama so fun to watch. From the village race, strawberry field fight and saving the train. Six weeks of pure TV magic. Congratulations @ITV," while another added: "A perfect end to a perfect series. Absolutely loved this, the best and most heartwarming Sunday night TV!"

Viewers of the show have also expressed their excitement for the Christmas special, with one person writing, "Ive really enjoyed #TheLarkins - brilliant Sunday night TV. Cannot wait for the Christmas special," while another agreed, adding: "Absolutely great series. Looking forward to Christmas special."

The release of a Christmas episode was confirmed by Joanna Scanlan, who plays Ma, at a Q&A for the ITV series. Teasing the festive episode, she said: "I think you think you know what you’re going to get – and I don’t think you’re going to get what you think you’re going to get out of this Christmas special."

"I will not say a word specifically but there are lots of twists and turns in it. It genuinely does remind you what Christmas is about – what it really is about – as well as giving you, of course, I hope a lot of laughs and pleasure on the way. But it’s got a twist, to say the least of it," she added.

Fans of the show are hoping for a second series

While some fans are looking forward to the Christmas episode, many viewers are also keeping their fingers crossed for a second series, which is yet to be announced. One person took to Twitter, writing: "What a brilliant series #TheLarkins was. We thoroughly enjoyed it and hope they make another series," while another added, "I’ve loved #TheLarkins on @ITV this autumn. Easily the best pick-me-up and feel-good bit of TV in 2021. I have to admit the finale had me choked up. Second series please."

