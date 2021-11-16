Alan Cumming: everything you need to know about star's husband Grant Shaffer Alan will be on our screens alongside Miriam Margolyes for Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland

Alan Cumming is set to entertain us all on Tuesday night, as he is set to join Miriam Margolyes for a Scottish adventure in Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland. While we know we will be getting some iconic television with this hilarious pair, how much do you know about Alan behind the cameras? Find out more about the star's husband, Grant Shaffer…

Who is Alan Cumming married to?

Alan is married to Grant Shaffer, who is known for his work for illustration and graphic design. His work has previously appeared in The New Yorkers and Interview magazine. Grant also regularly shares snaps of his art and photography on his Instagram account.

WATCH: Alan Cummings and Miriam Margolyes are going on a road trip!

He currently lives in Alan in Manhattan, and has also worked as a storyboard artist for films and music videos. The talented star has also published children’s books for Penguin Random House, and has enjoyed 12 solo gallery exhibitions.

When did Alan Cumming and Grant Shaffer get married?

The pair tied the knot back in 2007, and have been happily married ever since, even renewing their vows after gay marriage was legalised in the US in 2012.

Alan and his husband Grant

At the time of their London wedding in 2007, they released a statement that read: "As residents of America we would have loved to marry there, but we hope that soon the civil rights that we have been afforded in the U.K. will be available to all gay Americans, and we look forward to celebrating not only our marriage, but the end of prejudice."

Speaking about their relationship, Alan told Closer: "We met through friends in New York. He’s lovely, kind and hilarious, but he’s also the first person who hasn’t wanted to change me.

"We respect each other, and we were a bit older when we met, so you know yourself more and are more respectful."

