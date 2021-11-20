Strictly 2021: AJ Odudu gets emotional with tearful dedication The star was at the bottom of the leaderboard last week

AJ Odudu has consistently blown us away with her performances during this year's run of Strictly Come Dancing, but last week she had a small misstep.

Her Paso Doble with partner Kai Widdrington landed the pair at the bottom of last week's leaderboard, but she was ultimately saved by the public. Following her performance on Saturday evening, a beautiful Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound of Music, AJ ended up in tears as she thanked fans for saving her.

WATCH: AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington share sweet exchange following disappointing performance

With her voice breaking she told Claudia Winkleman: "To get to open the show on Musicals Week in front of all of these people, everyone who supported us and kept us for this week, so far.

"I'm enjoying this whole experience, and I don't want this to end, I just really enjoyed that."

Claudia then revealed that AJ had dedicated the dance to all of the fans that had supported her throughout her journey.

"Last week, we were so vulnerable," AJ said. "And to have everyone at home supporting us, picking up the phone, taking the time to actually believe in us, it was just amazing and I wanted to use that dance to say thank you and I don't take a single vote or message of support for granted."

AJ got emotional following her dance

Kai was also proud of his partner, saying it was a "dream" to work with her, and that she "deserved" to be in the competition.

The dancer has given plenty of support to his partner throughout the series, and was quick to reassure her following last week's dance.

In the BBC's weekly 'hidden mics' segment shared on social media on Tuesday, AJ was clearly aware it wasn't their strongest performance and could be heard saying to Kai: "Sorry, baby." Afterwards, Kai could be heard responding: "Well done, it's okay."

The pairing have sparked romance rumours

The pair have been sending the rumour mill into overdrive that they've become an item from their time on the show – and the fans seem convinced from the "Sorry, baby" exchange!

After the video was posted on Instagram, many flooded the comments section with excitement about the pair's potential romance. One person said: "'SORRY BABY' IM SCREAMING," as another wrote: "Sorry Baby Aj and Kai we love to see it."

Many more were equally thrilled. "AJ and Kai will be the death of me…" quipped another excitable fan, as a fourth wrote: "AJ & Kai have my whole heart oh my Goodness I'm so happy."

