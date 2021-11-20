Gogglebox viewers all saying the same thing as new family join cast of Channel 4 show What did you think of Annie and Ronnie?

Viewers tuning into Friday night's Gogglebox were surprised to find a brand new family on the sofa!

MORE: Pete Sandiford reveals son's name in adorable post

The hit Channel 4 show introduced viewers to new South-East London based couple Annie and her husband Ronnie, who along with regular Gogglebox favourites - including best friends Jenny and Lee, brother and sister duo Pete and Sophie, South Londoners Marcus and Mica and the Siddiqui family - gave their thoughts on a selection of the best TV from the past week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox winners pay emotional tribute to late stars

Taking to Twitter during the episode, many viewers had a lot to say about the newcomers, and thankfully most gave the new duo their seal of approval. One person wrote: "I love the new couple already #gogglebox."

MORE: Gogglebox star Lee Riley's two homes are nothing alike

MORE: Gogglebox star reveals the one thing they're not allowed to do on show – and we've never noticed

Another added in agreement: "OK. Already a fan of Annie and Ronnie. #Gogglebox," and a third heaped on the praise, saying: "Omg the new couple on Gogglebox are icons already."

Nothing beats a nice fresh hot cup of tea in the morning #ThisMorning #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/szmcY7aEGs — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) November 19, 2021

What did you think of Ronnie and Annie?

Others were also left comparing the couple to Leon and the late June. "Straight up got June and Leon vibes!" one said, while another commented: "The new couple from London are just cockney versions of Leon & June."

MORE: Gogglebox fan favourite hints at family's return for show's anniversary

Ronnie and Annie join the much-loved show after several fan favourite families made the decision to bow out following the loss of their loved ones who co-starred with them on the show.

In 2021, Pete McGarry, Mary Cook and Andy Michael passed away, and it was confirmed back in September that their respective friends and family - Linda McGarry, Marina Wingrove, and Louis, Alex and Carolyn Michael - won't be returning to the show. However, show bosses have said the door is open should they wish to return in the future.

Speaking to The Daily Star at the time, executive producer Victoria Ray said: "We have had people from the show pass away recently. We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won't be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.