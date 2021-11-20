Strictly 2021: Fans share their verdict on guest judge Cynthia Erivo

This week's Strictly Come Dancing was a little different from normal as Craig Revel Horwood was replaced by Cynthia Erivo after he tested positive for COVID-19.

SEE: Strictly pros and their adorable babies – from Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez

Cynthia is a multi-award winning singer and actor, who just landed the role of Elphaba in the film version of the hit musical Wicked, and judging from the positive response to her on social media, it's clear that fans were happy with what she brought to the show.

One took to Twitter to write: "Cynthia Erivo smashing it as a #Strictly judge tonight," and a second added: "Cynthia Erivo and Motsi Mabuse are flawless", while a third penned: "Can we just acknowledge and gaze in awe at the beauty of Cynthia Erivo and Motsi Mabuse?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo performs at Stand Up at Oscars 2020

Several also hoped that this wouldn't be her only appearance on the panel, as one pleaded: "#Strictly can we please have Cynthia back again for something because she's been great tonight please thank you," and second asked: "Can we have Cynthia every week?"

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis' family

READ: Who is Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice dating?

It does seem unlikely that Cynthia will be returning to the panel, as it's expected that Craig will be able to take his usual spot when next week rolls around.

Cynthia was a welcome edition to the judging panel

But it's not uncommon for the show to occasionally have a fifth judge, with Donny Osmond joining a full panel back in 2014, while Dame Darcey Bussell also made some guest appearances before becoming a full-time judge.

READ: Strictly 2021: AJ Odudu gets emotional with tearful dedication

SEE: Strictly fans all saying the same thing after Rose Ayling-Ellis' 'joyful' routine

Chatting about joining Strictly for the weekend, Cynthia said: "I'm so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it's such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.

"I'm excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend."

Saturday night's Musicals special thrilled fans with phenomenal routines, even seeing Tilly Ramsay pick up a perfect 40, while Dan Walker and Tom Fletcher ended the night joint-bottom of the leaderboard.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.