Will Smith reveals why Venus and Serena Williams didn't give their blessing for King Richard at first

Will Smith has opened up about playing Venus and Serena Williams' father in King Richard, and revealed why the pair waited until they watched the movie to give it their blessing.

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show: "They said they would see us through the process and exec produce, but they wanted to see the movie before they decided if they would put their names to it.

"It was the worst two hours of my life, but they were a mess with tears, and they loved it. I had made the mistake of watching Ali for the first time while sitting behind

Muhammad Ali and mid-way through the movie, he turned to his wife and said, ‘Was I that crazy?'"

Venus and Serena waited to give the film their blessing

Chatting about the incredible role, he continued: "It was such an opportunity to dive into the life of this family and spend time uncovering their amazing story. He predicted Venus and Serena being the world’s number one and number two women’s tennis players two years before they were born! He wrote a 78-page plan. It was a really crazy prophecy and so amazing it’s hard to comprehend."

Serena previously opened up about the show on Red Table Talk, saying: "Oh, I think I cried the whole time," before admitting that she found the scenes featuring her late sister Yetunde Price especially painful. "Whenever she came on film, I just - personally, I just started, like I mean, even still," she said.

The real Richard with daughters Venus and Serena

Yetunde, who worked as both a nurse and a personal assistant for her famous sisters, sadly died in a drive-by shooting in 2003 at the age of 31 in the family's hometown of Compton, California.

