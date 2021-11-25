EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt reveals plans for after I'm a Celeb Will Adam be returning to Albert Square?

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt is the latest celebrity to enter the I’m a Celeb castle, along with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson.

Adam and Simon will join their fellow campmates in Thursday night’s episode where they will be faced with a trial in front of the other celebrities. But what are the Ian Beale actor’s plans for when he leaves the castle?

Adam will be performing in the stage play Looking Good Dead, a production which he’s been starring in opposite Gaynor Faye since October. Speaking to Digital Spy, he said: "I'm still on tour with Looking Good Dead, a production of Peter James' Roy Grace book."

"I literally come out of the castle whenever that is, and I've got Christmas off. And then we're back into rehearsals because Laurie Brett is taking over from Gaynor Faye. And then we're doing that until the end of April," he added.

The actor said he was looking forward to working with former Eastenders co-star Laurie Brett, who played Jane Beale in the show, but that he would miss Gaynor. "We've done some rehearsals," he said.

"It’s been fun working with and seeing her again. But it is kind of bittersweet because as much as I'm looking forward to Laurie coming in, I'm going to miss Gaynor because she's been an absolute joy to work with. It's been wonderful."

Adam is starring in a play after he leaves the I'm a Celeb castle

Will Adam Woodyatt return to Eastenders?

Adam will not be returning to the long-running soap anytime soon.

The actor left the show last year after his character, Ian Beale, was poisoned by Sharon Mitchell and ended up leaving Walford.

When asked whether he would consider going back to Albert Square, Adam said: "Look, to be honest with you, I don't know the answer. And it's also, it's not just my decision, it's a BBC decision, it's a timing decision. There's lots of factors that come into it."

"So the honest answer is, I don't know," he told The Mirror.

Adam also revealed that he is looking forward to showing viewers that he isn’t like his character. He said: "Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not."

