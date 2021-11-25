I'm a Celebrity star Naughty Boy's mum distressed watching show

Naughty Boy's niece has opened up about how his mum didn't watch his trial on I'm a Celebrity as she would be "very, very distressed". Speaking about his mother, who suffers from dementia, she told The Sun: "Watching it she will get confused, especially if she saw him doing the trial, she would have been very, very distressed.

"Most nights, she will cheer, ‘That is my son’ and she will talk to the TV, bless her. During the day, she is always like, ‘Where is he?’, 'Is he coming home?’ and we have to keep reminding her that 'No, he is on the show and she will see him on TV'."

Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, previously revealed that he dropped out of the show back in 2020 after being reluctant to leave his mum due to the lockdown. He told The Mirror: "I was gutted I wasn’t able to do the show last year. We were in and out of lockdown and, with so much anxiety, it just didn’t feel like the right time.

"I'm hoping there is someone in the castle that has had some kind of experience with someone in their family or grandparents with dementia, and that would be a great conversation to have because there's so much to learn, I don't know everything, I'm learning as I go."

Naughty Boy nearly quit earlier this week

Fans were relieved to see that Naughty Boy remained in the camp after threatening to quit over feeling angry towards to main camp for choosing him to do a trial. At the time, one person wrote: "I swear I'm the only one feeling gutted for Naughty boy because I can see he's having an emotional day, and everyone is giving him [expletive] for being human. Everyone liked him yesterday, but God forbid he has a bad day."

Another had a very different opinion, adding: "And how uncalled for was Naughty Boy for saying the main camp didn't give a [expletive] about the clink. Every time I've seen a clip of Louise Minchin, she's been saying how concerned she is for them. The others too, he’s just throwing a tantrum because he's a sore loser."

