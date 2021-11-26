Princess Diana's iconic sheep sweater as featured in The Crown is 25% off for Black Friday Royal fans won't want to miss this!

Alongside her elaborate wedding gown and her so-called 'revenge dress', Princess Diana's famous sheep jumper is undoubtedly one of her most iconic fashion moments.

The eye-catching pillar-box red knit featuring several white sheep with one lone black sheep was first seen on the royal way back in 1981, when she paired it with a ruffle collar and dark jeans for a casual outing. She was spotted wearing it again two years later in 1983 during a visit to the Polo with the Prince of Wales.

Emma Corrin even wore a replica of the jumper during season four of The Crown, which sparked a huge resurgence in interest in the cosy knit and prompted original creators, British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful, to re-release it.

And now, for a limited time, fans can get their hands on the jumper for just £210 rather than the usual price of £280 thanks to an incredible 25% off Black Friday sale.

Get the look!

The Original Princess Diana Sheep Sweater, WAS £280 NOW £210, Warm & Wonderful

What's more, the brand has also reimagined the jumper in a number of pleasing colourways. As well as the classic red, which has been named Diana Red after the late Princess, there's also Primrose Hill Pink, Bowie Blue and Original Green.

Warm & Wonderful has also expanded into accessories, loungewear, childrenswear and homeware that all bear the signature sheep print and make for stylish festive gifting.

Princess Diana wore the jumper to a polo match

The brand was founded by friends Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne back in 1979 and began with a market stall in Covent Garden. Following Diana's purchase, the brand saw a huge surge in popularity, and the duo were able to open the first proper Warm & Wonderful shop in Primrose Hill.

Today, they are now located a stone's throw away from their humble beginnings in Seven Dials, and Diana's own copy of the jumper is part of the permanent collection at the V&A Museum in London.

However, a little known fact is that Diana actually had two copies. Sally revealed in an interview for The Daily Telegraph that her original, worn in 1981, was accidentally damaged. She explained: "It was sent back to us with a very charming letter from her secretary, saying how much she loved it and could we mend it. We decided that rather than cobble together the damaged one, we'd make her a perfect new one, which is what we did. Hence, the two."

Although she isn’t certain how Diana damaged the first one, she added that she always imagined that "her enormous engagement ring caught in the threads."

