Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe share rare PDA on night out The couple separated in 2020

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe continued to have a wonderful relationship since parting ways last year, and that was clear to see on Tuesday night as they attended Kelly Hoppen's investiture party in London.

The couple, who were married for 26 years when Phillip came out as gay back in February 2020, held hands as they exited Langan's Brasserie, where many celebrities gathered to congratulate the interior designer.

The This Morning star looked stylish in a black roll-neck beneath a grey blazer and matching black trousers. Stephanie, 57, opted for a teal blouse with black trousers and wrapped up warm in a black coat.

It's not the former couple's only date night this month as earlier in November, Phillip took Stephanie out to watch the one-off concert, An Audience with Adele.

The couple now live in different homes

Phillip and Stephanie, who share daughters Molly and Ruby, have remained close friends, despite their split and now living separately.

At the time of the announcement, the star revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly Willoughby last year.

Phillip and Stephanie continue to have a great relationship

He also applauded his wife and said she had been "incredible" in her support, despite acknowledging "the hurt that I am causing to my family". The presenter said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."