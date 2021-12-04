Are you watching I'm a Celebrity? Despite some brief interruptions, viewers are loving this series and in particular the celebrity line-up. One star who's proving popular is Snoochie Shy, who many think is a front runner for the Queen of the Castle title.

MORE: I'm a Celeb's Adam Woodyatt's son was once put into a coma after a horrific car accident

But did you know that Snoochie Shy has a very unlikely close friendship with broadcaster Jeremy Vine? The pair are both employed by BBC and appear on the radio, but how do they know each other? Here's all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: I'm a Celebrity 2021: the full line-up revealed

Snoochie Shy appears on BBC Radio 1Xtra as a DJ while Jeremy Vine can be found over on BBC Radio 2, so it's clear the pair both have broadcasting and a love of music in common. Although it's not known how they struck up their friendship, they clearly get on well and have been pictured on each other's social media accounts on nights out.

The two radio presenters even appeared together on a recent episode of Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox, which baffled viewers watching at home. One person wrote on Twitter at the time: "How the heck are @SnoochieShy and @JeremyVineon5 mates please?"

MORE: 9 famous faces you forgot took part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

MORE: I'm a Celebrity viewers poke fun at show following major error – did you spot it?

Snoochie and Jeremy are firm friends

Meanwhile, fans have been relieved that the ITV reality show arrived back on screens this week after a storm in Wales meant the live broadcast was pulled last weekend. Fortunately, Ant and Dec revealed on Tuesday that everything was back in motion, however, they did reveal their worries for more bad weather.

Appearing on This Morning, Ant told Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "There’s a slight worry because I think there’s more bad weather coming next week. But I think it’s just temperatures dropping and maybe a bit of snow, a bit of frost and I think we can cope with that." Dec jokingly added: "We never get this in Australia!"

The presenting duo both praised the production team for getting the show back on air following the destruction caused by the storm. Ant said: "It's been a challenge but, like we said, the team have been fantastic."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.