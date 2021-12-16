Hilary Duff 'so proud' to share first trailer for How I Met Your Father We can't wait!

Hilary Duff is back on screens - and once again, showing off her comedic chops. The former Lizzie McGuire star headlines new Hulu show How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the hit series How I Met Your Mother.

The first trailer hints at a romance between Sophie and her best friend Jesse, played by Chris Lowell, but it also shows off the many, many others that Sophie will meet along the way to finding her children's father. "I couldn’t be more obsessed with this pack of weirdos and I am very proud of our show!" shared Hilary alongside the video.

WATCH: Hilary Duff stars in How I Met Your Father trailer

"Everyone involved has added something special and holy moly JANUARY 18th here we come!!!! (I would tag you all but I’m still on vacation and there’s a lot of us!)," she added.

"HILARY!!! We’re so proud and so ready!," commented one fan as another added: "Ready for it queen! You light up the screen!"

"In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," reads the log line.

The news was first revealed in April, and the show was inspired by the original series which starred Neil Patrick Harris, Josh Radnor and Jason Segal.

Hilary stars alongside Chris Lowell and Kim Cattrall

Hilary herself responded to the news in an Instagram video, where she told her followers: "Where's your suit? Suit up! I'm excited about my job if you can't tell, you guys. Today's the day the news comes out that I am going to be shooting How I Met Your Father.

"I'm playing the role of Sophie and I'm really excited to dig in and start finding out who Sophie is going to be and the new on-screen family that I'm going to have - super exciting."

