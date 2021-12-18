Ruth Langsford celebrates huge family milestone with sweet new photo of mother

Ruth Langsford marked a huge family event this week - her mother's milestone 90th birthday. The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching tribute to her elderly mother on her special day alongisde a series of photos.

In one image, Ruth could be seen with her arm around her mother as they toasted a glass of champagne. A second revealed one of the sweet gifts Ruth had gotten for her: a framed print that read: "90" in big letters followed by: "Mummy 17th December 1931. Happy Birthday."

She captioned the sweet series of snaps: "90 years young today! Mum that is!! She is amazing….still full of life and fun and always up for a glass of fizz! Happy Birthday Mum."

Ruth's famous friends and fans wasted no time in congratulating Joan on reaching the incredible age - and for looking so good while doing so! "Amazing and huge congratulations," her former Loose Women panellist Saira Khan wrote, while Katie Piper gushed: "Wow, hope I'm like this at 90! Happiest of birthdays."

Ruth's mum Joan celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday

Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes even chimed in, cheekily writing: "A Glass of Fizz? Like Mother like Daughter. Many Happy Returns Mrs L x."

The photo appears to have been taken at Ruth and Eamonn's Surrey home suggesting that Joan perhaps is already there for the Christmas holidays.

Ruth and Joan share a special bond

Earlier this week, Ruth and Eamonn revealed that they will be spending this year's festivities apart once again, insisting it's "easier" for them as a family. While Eamonn will be returning to his native Belfast to visit his family, Ruth has decided that looking after her elderly mother needs to come first.

As Eamonn explained to Woman & Home magazine: "We have this issue now in that we've got a sea dividing us, we often have a dilemma or whether I go to Belfast or whether Ruth comes with me. But Ruth wants to be with her mum."

Ruth added: "Being apart for Christmas has never been a problem. I wouldn't be going to Belfast this year because I need to be with my mum. It's about family for me."

The holiday holds special memories for Ruth and her mum, with the 61-year-old presenter previously revealing it was always her late father's favourite holiday. Her dad Declan sadly passed away after medical complications stemming from dementia in 2012.

