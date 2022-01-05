Everything we know about season three of Emily in Paris Lily Collins is coming back…

Emily in Paris graced our screens with more deliciously addictive episodes at the end of 2021 and we're not ashamed to admit we powered through all ten episodes in record time.

But while we were loving seeing what antics Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) got up to in the City of Love in the new episodes, the major cliffhanger made us desperate for the next chapter. So when can we expect more? Here's everything we know about season three of the show.

WATCH: Season two of Emily in Paris - official trailer

Is season three of Emily in Paris happening?

Netflix are yet to officially confirm whether they've said "oui" to Emily in Paris returning, but given its popularity, and the ending (spoiler alert ahead!) it seems quite likely.

The end of season two saw Emily faced with a big dilemma: stay at Savoire with her boss from Chicago, or head off with Sylvie, Luc and Julien to work with them at their new company. Not only that, she's still torn between Alfie and Gabriel – the latter of whom is now back with Camille. Ouch. Therefore, season three has plenty of content to work with.

Season three of Emily in Paris is looking likely

When is season three of Emily in Paris out?

Because the third season has not yet been greenlit, a release date has not been confirmed. However, season one was released in 2020 and season two was out just over a year later in 2021. So it seems Netflix are quick with their turnaround. Here's hoping for a late 2022 release.

Season two ended on a major cliffhanger

What have the stars said about Emily in Paris season three?

Lily Collins herself has opened up about the prospect of season three, admitting she'd love to be on board. She told Glamour in a December 2021 interview: "I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters, and feel seen and represented in the show. And I hope that we get a season three because I really hope we get to come back and do this again."

Meanwhile, showrunner Darren Star has also spoken out about Emily's future. Chatting to TVLine about Emily's decision to return to Chicago with a promotion or remain in Paris, he said: "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season two, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she's going to choose and why. That's what season three is going to be about."

