David Attenborough's beautiful London home revealed

David Attenborough has cemented himself as a national treasure for his jaw-dropping nature documentaries including Blue Planet and A Life On Our Planet, but the star lives a very humble life at his home in Richmond. In an interview with the Telegraph he called it his "favourite place on Earth", and several photos have been released over the years. Take a look…

The living room

David posed for a photo in the living room in 2005. It's decorated with lilac carpets and white walls, and furniture includes a set of brown leather sofas, a white bookcase, a dark oak wooden dresser and various vases and ornaments. David has also displayed two photos of, naturally, wildlife on the walls.

An older photo of David from the same angle showed that there is a dark oak wooden coffee table in the middle of the seating arrangement.

The windows in the room are shaped as cathedrals, and open out like shutters, which David has lined with floor-length brown curtains.

A different view of the room showed a selection of VHS', DVDs and CDs at one side on the floor, as well as two architectural concrete vases. There is an additional painting of a mountain landscape hanging above the sofa.

The hallway

David's hallway has wooden panelled walls with an in-built shelving unit with glass shelves where David displays vases and hand-painted plates.

The garden

As expected, David does his best to attract and look after the local wildlife, including the birds in which he feeds with a silver metallic bird feeder positioned on the tree.

The exterior of the building, meanwhile, is painted a vibrant lilac, with white window frames and a grey tiled roof.

An animal theme is also apparent in a rhino-shaped stone seat which David has on the patio area of his garden.

