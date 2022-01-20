Reese Witherspoon lands new role on the BBC – and it'll surprise you! This is so cool…

Reese Witherspoon is bringing tinseltown to the BBC as the Academy Award-winning actress will be appearing on Bedtimes Stories next week.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon supports daughter Ava expressing herself in latest post

The Big Little Lies star, who is first the Best Actress Oscar winner to take to the Bedtime Stories seat, will be getting plenty of children ready for bed by reading Extraordinary by Penny Harrison.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon stars in The Morning Show season two

Reese says at the beginning of her monologue: "Sometimes, when we're busy, it can be hard to find time to notice the world around us. The things we see every day can seem a bit… ordinary. But if you stop, and look closer, you'll see that our world is extraordinary!"

The Bedtime Stories show has seen other well-known faces from the world of TV and film take part of the years. Tom Hardy became a family favourite when he appeared on the show numerous times. David Tennant, Suranne Jones and Rosamund Pike are just some of the other big names who have also leant their reading skills to the children's show.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava makes statement about gender with powerful message

MORE: Morning Show, Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Hudson among SAG Award surprises

Reese Witherspoon will be reading a story for CBeebies' Bedtimes Stories

Reese is an avid reader and is vocal about her love of literature in interviews and on her social media. She also runs her own online book club and recommends novels to her millions of followers on a regular basis.

The Legally Blonde actress also runs her own production company which is known for adapting books into TV shows and films including Big Little Lies and her upcoming project, a movie version of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine.

Meanwhile, Reese recently returned to screens in Apple TV+ plus series The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston. The drama, which is now on its second season, scooped up accolades at the recent nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Both Reese and Jennifer received nods in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.