Dancing on Ice star Rachel Stevens undergoes very glamorous transformation The S Club 7 singer recently returned to the show

Rachel Stevens returned to Dancing on Ice at the weekend, after recovering from a nasty wrist injury.

MORE: Rachel Stevens' actor husband she met aged 12 – everything you need to know

And now she has shared a video documenting her very glamorous transformation before stepping out to skate for the judges.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens undergoes very glamorous transformation

The clip shows Rachel sat in the hair and makeup room, wearing a brown cardigan over a white T-shirt, and completely makeup-free. The 43-year-old then playfully covers the camera lens with some hair extensions, which she then removes to reveal her incredible DOI look.

READ: Ben Foden's wife hits out at Dancing on Ice: 'Just a popularity competition'

MORE: Rachel Stevens shares a very rare photo of her two children

In the caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "What a week, what a whirlwind… I've felt such a rollercoaster of emotions but most of all what I'm feeling today is grateful.

Rachel and Brendyn have made it through to week four

"Grateful we made it through to next week, for all the love and support, to be able to share this with my gorgeous family, for my incredible, talented partner @brendynhatfield, and to the whole @dancingonice team for all the magic. I don't want it to end, the dream has just begun…"

READ: Who is Regan Gascoigne's famous relatives? From his dad to his sister

MORE: Oti Mabuse's ultra-healthy diet: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

It was a tough week for Rachel and her partner Brendyn Hatfield. The couple had skated to Lady Marmalade from Moulin Rouge – but found themselves in the bottom two, alongside Ria Hebden and Lukasz Rozycki.

The couple faced Ria and Lukasz in a skate-off

Happily for the S Club 7 star, the judges voted to save Rachel and Brendyn and they are now busy preparing for week four.

READ: Everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice star Bez's family

MORE: Dancing on Ice 2022 judges' homes revealed: Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo

Cheering them on will be Rachel's family – husband Alex Bourne, to whom she has been married since August 2009, and their two children, daughters Amelie, 11, and seven-year-old Minnie.

Rachel is a proud mum to Amelie and Minnie

Her girls are a big driving force behind Rachel's desire to do well in the competition. Speaking at a press event, she told HELLO! and other journalists that Amelie and Minnie are "so excited" about her role in the show.

When asked if her children were part of her decision to sign up, she said: "Definitely. This is the first time, because my oldest is 11 and Minnie is seven, so it's the first time that I've done anything that they can really come to and be a part of. They watched on Sunday night and they are so excited now.

She has been married to husband Alex since 2009

"Now that it's really tangible and they can see it and they're getting to know everyone and getting their favourites, but they were putting serious pressure on me. I'm like, 'Oh my God, tough crowd,'" she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.