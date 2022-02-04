1883 star Faith Hill shares show update: 'The storm is coming' Have you been watching 1883?

Faith Hill has given a sneak peek for the coming episode of 1883, a dmitting the "storm is coming". The picture featured a glowing orange sunset with full wispy clouds covering the sky, and she captioned the post: "The storm is coming. Streaming tomorrow, 2.6.22 on @paramountplus."

Co-star Rita Wilson commented with the simple phrase "can't wait" while other fans shared how "scared" they were to discover what may be happening to the Duttons. "Oh no. I can’t wait but you’re scaring me," shared one viewer as another commented: "I'm scared! Just please don’t be sad and make me cry."

WATCH: Faith Hill shares 'painful' memory of filming 1883

The series is a prequel to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone.

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

The country music power couple are joined by a number of huge names, including two-time Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.

Rita's husband Tom Hanks also made a cameo in a Civil War flashback scene.

Faith shared this update with fans

Fans have been blown away by the performances of those in the show including Faith and her real-life husband, Tim too, and viewers are still hoping for a second season, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Tim recently confirmed that filming on season one had completed, however, sharing an image on Instagram of his and Faith's chairs emblazoned with their names. A tent was lit up on set behind them and the photo was picturesque.

Underneath he wrote: "One of the last nights on set... Bittersweet #1883."

They've been applauded for their acting skills

The show debuted in December and ahead of the release date, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

