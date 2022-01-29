Faith Hill's never-before-seen photos from 1883 have fans saying the same thing The Yellowstone spinoff has been a huge hit

Faith Hill is one proud mama off-screen - and on! The country music star took fans behind the scenes of her show 1883 on social media with photos which got them cooing over the cute factor.

Faith reposted snapshots from Audie Rick, who plays her son on the Yellowstone spinoff, and her social media followers adored them.

MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's incredible Nashville mega-mansion

In the never-before-seen images, Faith and Audie were beaming for the cameras and also looking adoringly at one another.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Yellowstone spinoff 1883

Audie captioned his post: "Love this mama so much. Miss ya big @faithhill. New episode of @1883official out this Sunday on @paramountplus."

MORE: How Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie's remark led to a huge family change

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw share bittersweet news about 1883

Faith then reposted the three photos and fans couldn't wait to comment. They all gushed about just how sweet the six-year-old boy is and wrote: "Love you both in this show," and, "I love this series. Tim & Faith are great..!! Their son is SO adorable & their daughter looks like she could actually be theirs."

Faith shared the photos with her on-screen son played by Audie Rick

Others mirrored their statements and added: "I smile every time he comes on screen," and, "he is just the cutest".

Fans have been blown away by the performances of those in the show including Faith and her real-life husband, Tim McGraw too.

READ: Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill

MORE: Faith Hill's unexpected answer to Tim McGraw's marriage proposal sparks major reaction

However, he recently shared some bittersweet news as he revealed they've wrapped season one of the show.

They recently wrapped filming of 1883

Tim shared an image on Instagram of his and Faith's chairs emblazoned with their names.

A tent was lit up on set behind them and the photo was picturesque. Underneath he wrote: "One of the last nights on set... Bittersweet #1883."

Viewers are still hoping for a second season, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.