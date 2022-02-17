9-1-1 star Oliver Stark shares behind the scenes clip of 5B filming 9-1-1 returns on 21 March

Oliver Stark has given 9-1-1 fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming episode of season 5B - and it looks like Buck will be getting into more rescues.

The British actor took to social media to share a clip of himself in character as Evan 'Buck' Buckley being winched up the side of a building on a harness, with a 'victim' following behind him. A crew member could be heard off screen telling him to be careful as a sign attached to the building may "swing a little" as he passes.

The cast of the hit Fox drama are back filming the final episodes of season five, after COVID outbreaks forced production to halt for numerous TV shows filming in Los Angeles.

But the continuing concerns over the pandemic have forced one major change, as despite plans for a crossover to take place between 9-1-1 and spin-off show Lone Star in 2022 showrunner Tim Minear recently admitted that "the shows are pretty much gonna be living in their own universes this season it seems".

The 9-1-1 crossover between series first happened in 2021 and saw Evan Buckley, Eddie Diaz and Hen Wilson travel to Austin, Texas to help the crew of the 126 fight the wildfires.

However, although viewers may not be getting the crossover they wanted, Lone Star's Gina Torres still gave fans a real life one when she attended the 56th Super Bowl with Rob Lowe and Angela Bassett.

The crossover was a hit with fans

Gina and Rob both star in 9-1-1 spinoff Lone Star while Angela stars and executive produces the original Fox drama. "About last night… hanging with this Queen," Gina captioned a video of her with Angela sitting in a suite watching the LA Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Gina wore a breton tee while Angela looked fabulous with long wavy hair and a silky leopard-print shirt.

She also shared a picture of Rob and his younger brother Chad, who joined the two in the suite - along with Gordon Ramsay - with Rob rocking a Rams tee-shirt and brother Chad wearing a Bengals top.

9-1-1 returns on 21 March 2022 on Fox at 8/7c

