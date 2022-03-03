911: Lone Star actor drops major hint that character might return after shock death

911: Lone Star had viewers sobbing on Monday night after (and warning, spoilers ahead), a shocking opening to the episode saw TK’s mother Gwyn killed after being hit with a bicycle.

Chatting to TV Line about the storyline, Lisa Edelstein, who plays Gwyn, opened up about her reaction to the plot twist, explaining: "[Showrunner] Tim Minear always gives me the heads-up about things he’s planning in the world of Gwyn so I knew far in advance. And anyway, once I had Enzo’s baby I had a feeling my days were numbered! (Just kidding)."

However, despite being killed off in the drama, Lisa teased that her character could certainly return - and that the producers didn’t announce that it was a series wrap for her for that particular reason. Intriguing!

She said: "The producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It’s a series wrap for Lisa’ send-off, so one never knows! Fantasy Gwyn gets the best lighting on the show, anyway, so I’m fine with showing up in a few dream sequences here and there."

The latest episode followed TK and Owen as they flew to Gwyn's funeral

Fans were devastated by the storyline on Monday, with one tweeting: "The fact that Gwyn never got to say goodbye to TK or his baby brother and the guy who struck her was the one to say [she loved them]." Another person added: "It took me a second to understand that Gwyn was the woman who was fatally injured in this 9-1-1 call, but once I did, my heart just sank."

A third person tweeted: "Right at the beginning of the episode with the 9-1-1 Dispatch call from Liam Benson(the one who hit Gwyn with his bike)... I LITERALLY BROKE... I literally BROKE even more, when I heard Baby Jonah crying in call."

