The real reason Pete Davidson has been missing from SNL for weeks The comic is dating Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is a fan favorite on Saturday Night Live, but for the past few episodes the comic has been absent.

MORE: Pete Davidson breaks silence amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama

The 28-year-old was missing from the show again on Saturday, which follows after Kanye West's latest music video attacking the comic in his single Eazy.

Taking to Twitter, concerned fans were questioning where Pete was, with one writing: "A little worried about Pete Davidson's no-show on SNL," while another wrote: "I miss seeing Pete Davidson on SNL." A third wrote before Saturday's show: "Waiting to see if Pete Davidson will finally be making an appearance again tonight."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Pete Davidson roasts Justin Bieber

However, the real reason for Pete's absence is nothing for fans to worry about, as it turns out the star is busy filming his new movie, The Home.

MORE: Chicago Fire fans left heartbroken as major character leaves

According to Deadline, the upcoming horror thrilled stars Pete as a troubled man called Max, who begins working in a retirement home. However, it soon becomes clear to Max that the residents and caretakers all hold sinister secrets.

"James'[s] The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete's versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats," producer Bill Block previously told Deadline.

Pete Davidson has been missing from SNL for several weeks

The production kicked off in January, but no release date for the movie has been given so far. It is also unclear when Pete will return to SNL.

MORE: Al Roker shows support for co-star during emotional family moment live on air

Pete's personal life has been making headlines of late too, most recently after Kim Kardashian made their relationship official on Instagram.

The Skims founder shared a series of photos of them together on her feed, alongside the caption: "Whose care are we gonna take?!"

The comic recently went official with Kim Kardashian on social media

The Instagram post followed just days after the reality star opened up about Pete for the first time in her latest interview with Variety.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie surprises with outfit choice on Today

In the interview, Kim and the rest of her famous family opened up about their new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and was asked about how much Pete would be making an appearance.

The SNL star has a legion of fans

"I have not filmed with him," she replied. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming up, but it wouldn't be for this season."

She also revealed that in the show, she will address "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everybody wants to know. I'm definitely open to talking about it, and I definitely explain it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.