Outlander star Sam Heughan to release memoir based on major life decision 

Sam Heughan has announced some very exciting news - that he is set to publish his first-ever memoir! The upcoming book is set to be released in October, and follows the Outlander actor’s 100-mile journey into the Scottish Highlands.

The synopsis reads: "With the rugged West Highland Way as the backdrop to the narrative, Sam writes a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to him—full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes."

Chatting about the book, Sam admitted that he took on the journey to challenge himself, explaining: "Waypoints is a memoir with a difference! I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands."

Sam's book will be out in October

Speaking about the exciting news, the VP and Editorial Director of Voracious, Michael Szczerban, said: "There’s no one quite like Sam Heughan and no place on earth quite like the Scottish Highlands. I can’t wait for readers to encounter new dimensions to them both in Waypoints—a uniquely captivating book energized by Sam’s candid storytelling and his warm, wise, and funny voice."

Sam plays Jamie in the hit show Outlander

Sam is currently on our screens for the sixth season of Outlander, where he plays the rugged highlander, Jamie Fraser. Speaking about the new season, and his long friendship with co-star Caitriona Balfe, he told The Gate: "We know how each other work and we started together. We’ve been on this long journey together. It’s like, you just know how they’re going to react… we also have each other’s backs. If the other actor isn’t feeling comfortable or something isn’t working, we’ll work through it together.”

"She is very thoughtful. She’ll always approach things, having given it a lot of thought, and then she’ll go out at 100%, and I think that’s what’s so great is to have the kind of perfect scene partner, right? Someone that would just give everything, but also that if you’re extremely comfortable with."

