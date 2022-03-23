The Gilded Age: everything we know about season two so far - including a potential Downton crossover The period drama will be back for more episodes

After nine engrossing episodes that have kept us glued to our sofas, The Gilded Age drew to a close this week, leaving a sizable hole in both our TV schedules and period drama-obsessed hearts.

So is season two happening? And if so, when can fans expect it? Here's everything we know about The Gilded Age season two - including creator Julian Fellowes' potential plans for a Downton Abbey crossover…

Is The Gilded Age season two returning for season two?

Yes! HBO renewed the period drama for a second season back in February, just weeks after the show made its debut on screens.

The period drama has been a huge hit with audiences

The decision to continue the story of Marian's introduction into the world of New York society was hardly surprising given that the show has been a huge hit with audiences and critics alike. In fact, its premiere episode marked the network's s best Monday night launch in the ratings since the Emmy-winning Chernobyl aired back in 2019.

When will The Gilded Age season two be released?

There's no news yet on when season two will be released, and given that production is yet to start, it seems fans should be prepared to wait a while. However, the good news is that it sounds like season two scripts may already be written and ready to go. Speaking to RadioTimes.com back in January, executive producer Gareth Neame revealed that the team had already begun working on the new instalment.

He said: "The truth is, we're always getting the second season ready long before we know whether it goes ahead or not," adding: "So we're already under way with ideas for the second season."

Who will be in the cast of The Gilded Age season two?

Lead actress Louisa Jacobson, Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon, Mamma Mia star Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga and Denée Benton and are expected to return to reprise their roles in the new episodes.

Many of the season one stars are expected to return

It seems likely that Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton and Jack Gilpin will also make a comeback and that some new characters will be introduced in season two. When - or if - any new stars are announced as part of the cast, we'll be sure to keep you updated here!

Will The Gilded Age season two feature a Downton Abbey crossover?

We think so! Creator Julain Fellowes has teased from the very beginning that there is a connection between the two shows, and speaking to Deadline following the season one finale, he remained coy when asked whether Downton's Lady Cora (played by Elizabeth McGovern) could be related to any of The Gilded Age families.

Could young Cora make an appearance in season two?

It seems that Cora's mother Martha Levinson's family name may hold the clue to her lineage, but Julian refused to reveal what it is, simply stating: "We know [her maiden name] wasn't Levinson, because we know she wasn't Jewish, her husband was."

Given that Cora hails from New York City and would have been a young woman during the time period that The Gilded Age takes place, we've got our fingers crossed that she makes an appearance in season two!

