Sam Heughan sparks fan reaction with throwback to major milestone

Outlander star Sam Heughan has shared a throwback video from the first day of his 100-mile journey into the Scottish Highlands - and fans have flooded the comments with messages of praise and support.

The actor is due to release a memoir, titled Waypoints, which details the trip and shares his personal stories and experiences.

Sharing a video that shows Sam nearing the top of a Scottish mountain, he posted the caption: "Nearing the end of day one, on my 'Waypoints' adventure last year… Can't wait to share the insights into my journey and reflections on my story so far, in my new memoir."

In the video, Sam can be seen wrapped up in a blue raincoat and grey cap while panting to get his breath back. He said: "That almost killed me. That was really tough," referring to the mountain that he climbed moments before.

Fans were quick to fill the comments with messages of support, with one person writing: "Now you can look back and see what almost kills you can make you stronger! You made it and wherever you end up, you know that you made it through the challenge a stronger and wiser man for it!" while another shared their admiration for the star: "Wow Incredible! Sam- how rewarding for you to have the inner strength to challenge yourself to overcome such an obstacle!!!"

Sam looked out of breath in his Instagram video

The Jamie Fraser actor's memoir is set to be released in October of this year and promises to be a "memoir with a difference".

The synopsis reads: "With the rugged West Highland Way as the backdrop to the narrative, Sam writes a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to him—full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes."

The actor shared the stunning views from the Highlands

Speaking about the new book, Sam explained that he needed to spend time away from distractions and to challenge himself: "I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life. And for me there’s no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands."

