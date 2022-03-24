FBI: Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott shares the 'freedom' he had with new character

FBI: Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott has teased details of his upcoming appearance as the new Supervisory Special Agent following the death of the team leader Jess LaCroix.

MORE: Downton Abbey stars melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife trailer

"It was an easy yes for me to sign on to FBI: Most Wanted," shared Dylan, who just appeared for a season-long arc in Law & Order: Organized Crime as crime boss Richard Wheatley, another show run by Dick Wolf.

Loading the player...

FBI: Most Wanted - Agent Gaines and Agent Barnes speak with a teacher

"He allowed me the freedom to invent Richard Wheatley that I absolutely reveled in. Then he encouraged that same freedom for Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted," Dylan added of Dick.

Dylan will star as Remy Scott, the newest head of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, who returns to New York City for the job after working in Las Vegas and Philadelphia.

Exclusive: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark reveals season five's spring premiere will feature Christopher and Buck scenes

MORE: Nancy Drew and Kung Fu among The CW shows to be renewed

But there's a reason he left, and fans will soon discover Remy as he gets back in touch with his past including his mother and sister.

As for joining an established cast including Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Miguel Gomez, Dylan told People that there was" instant electricity… as if we had been working together for years."

Dylan will join the show after a stint on Law & Order

Jess, who wad played by Charmed star Julian McMahon, was shot and killed by a mass murderer hellbent on finding his wife who was in hiding after suffering domestic abuse.

His death was a shock to viewers, but David Hudgins, a producer on the series, revealed that "ultimately, in the writers' room, we kept coming back to this notion that the premise of this show is Most Wanted… inherently in that line of work, is the constant risk that you can either get injured or killed in the line of duty."

Jess was killed off

He added: "And we just decided that true to the premise of the show, this was what was going to happen to Jess— he gets killed in the line of duty. But we also wanted to do it in a way where it was heroic, which is why he dies while trying to save [Lucy]. It’s shocking, it’s tragic. It’s emotional. It’s dramatic.

"And it was the best story we could do for the exit of this character."

Dylan's first episode of FBI: Most Wanted will air 12 April 2022 at 10/9c.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.