Gino D'Acampo shares cheeky shirtless photo with wife Jessica's 'romantic' gift - and fans react The This Morning chef got fans talking

Gino D'Acampo left fans swooning on Thursday night when he uploaded a shirtless photo of himself wearing nothing but boxers which was given to him by his wife Jessica.

Posing at home, the This Morning chef slipped into his Valentine's Day gift which had the words, "Only Jessica can jingle my bells," stitched at the bottom.

"I think my wife has confused Valentine's Day with Christmas this year… GDx," he joked in the caption.

Fans rushed to comment underneath, with many praising the 45-year-old. "Ooo my world, absolutely yum," said one follower, while another remarked: "Not gonna lie… this is hot [hot flame emoji]." A third post read: "I love your wife's sense of humour."

Gino has been married to wife Jessica since 2002. They are proud parents to three children - Luciano, 20, Rocco, 17, and nine-year-old daughter Mia.

Gino D'Acampo caused a stir after sharing this shirtless snap

Earlier this month, the TV chef confessed he doesn't usually celebrate Valentine's Day with Jessica despite being together for over two decades.

"I do not remember the last time I was at home for Valentine's Day," he exclusively told HELLO!. "I usually spend Valentine's by myself because Valentine's Day always comes when it's half-term and I go on the island of Sardinia by myself while my wife stays here with the kids. I tend to have Valentine's Day by myself which is actually not that bad."

Joking, he added: "I tend to put a mirror on the table so then I look at myself as I'm having dinner and I think, you can't have a worse Valentine than with Gino D'Acampo!"

The celebrity chef splits his time between Hertfordshire and Sardinia, where he owns two gorgeous properties, spending six months there in the summer and six months back in the UK for winter.

