Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s early reviews are in - and viewers are saying the same thing Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released on 6 April in the US and 15 April in the UK

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on Wednesday, but some lucky viewers have already been able to watch the third instalment - and it sounds like it is the best one yet!

MORE: 9 movies not to miss in cinemas in April

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "#FantasticBeasts: The #SecretsOfDumbledore is an extreme improvement over the first two films. Mads Mikkelsen makes for an amazing Grindelwald, and his chemistry with Jude Law’s Dumbledore is heartbreaking. Audiences will enjoy this film a bunch."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new film?

Another fan added: "As if a Lumos spell was cast on the franchise,#SecretsofDumbledore shines bright as the best entry in the #FantasticBeasts series thus far. Mads Mikkelsen & Jude Law shine as the film embraces its roots with the heart, comedy, and magic that's made the #WizardingWorld a must-see."

Jude Law plays Dumbledore

A third person added: "#SecretsOfDumbledore makes for the most exciting entry in the #FantasticBeasts series. Whilst that’s not the most challenging thing & it never fully capture the magic of Harry Potter, nonetheless, it’s a visually exciting and magical- if not slightly overlong - adventure."

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

MORE: 25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022

So what is the third film about? The official synopsis reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Eddie is back as Newt!

"Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law are set to reprise their roles as Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore, while Mads Mikkelsen has joined the film by replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.