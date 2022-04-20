Noughts and Crosses season two: everything you need to know The series follows the star-crossed love story of Callum and Sephy

Noughts and Crosses is coming back for a second season, and we couldn't be more excited (and a bit scared) to find out what is in store for Callum and Sephy following the season one cliffhanger. Find out everything you need to know about the second season here…

MORE: Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones opens up about close bond with co-star

What will Noughts and Crosses season two be about?

Following season one, which saw Sephy and Callum go on the run together after their love – with Sephy being a 'cross' and Callum being a 'nought' wasn't accepted in Albion, the official synopsis reads: "Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza will return as Callum and Sephy, now desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy's 'kidnap' and the devastating events of series one."

Are you looking forward to season two?

When is Noughts and Crosses season two being released?

The whole of season two will be released on BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 26 April, and we couldn't be more excited. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the show here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching Noughts and Crosses season two?

Who is in the cast of Noughts and Crosses?

The series sees the return of Masali Baduza as Sephy and Jack Rowan as Callum. Rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah is also set to star as Mensah, a powerful and well-known TV personality whose influence stretches far across Albion. His onscreen host, Chidi Abara, will be played by Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love.

MORE: BBC drama Life After Life’s trailer is here - and stars Downton Abbey fan favourite

MORE: Call the Midwife teases return of beloved character - and fans are thrilled

Judi Love has joined the drama

Speaking about the show, Michael said: "Joining the series was a honour, especially because of how renowned Malorie Blackman’s novels are and what they represent. I enjoyed watching season one and I’m a fan of director Koby Adom’s previous work. For me it was time to properly enter the world of acting and this was a great introduction for me. I wanted to show people and myself that I can play a role which isn’t so heavily comedic and can do so much more, and I found this character Mensah really entertaining, which is always a bonus."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.