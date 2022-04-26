Christopher Dean shares heartbreaking details of childhood in DNA Journey The Dancing on Ice star appears on the ITV show alongside Jayne Torvill

Christopher Dean has shared some heartbreaking details from his childhood in a new episode of ITV's popular programme, DNA Journey.

The Dancing On Ice star, who appears on the show alongside his former skating partner, Jayne Torvill, opened up about the moment his mother, Mavis, left their family home when he was six years old. Soon after, Christopher then learned that his father, Colin, had been having an affair.

The Olympic gold medallists travel to Nottingham to visit the home Christopher lived in as a child, as he recalled the moment he watched his mother leave home. "I hadn't been told that she was going, but I just remember her going," he explained to his long-term sports partner, adding: "And then an hour or so later, another car pulled up and then my stepmum arrived, Betty."

Christopher's revelations on the show aren't the first time he's candidly opened up about his childhood. Back in 2014, the 63-year-old told the MailOnline about the "painful" moment his family was split: "Losing my mum and being an only child definitely went some way to making me who I am today."

Torvill and Dean on the upcoming episode of DNA Journey

Since then, Christopher has built a relationship with his mum and she has often visited the set of Dancing On Ice to watch her son and Jayne in action as judges.

Elsewhere in the episode, the skater discovers that he has family he had never before heard of on his mother's side, who reside in Utah, US.

Christopher with his partner, Karen Barber

Meanwhile, regarding the skater's own family, Christopher has been married twice and is a father-of-two. He was married to French-Canadian World ice dance champion Isabelle Duchesnay between 1991 and 1993.

Following the couple's divorce, he fell in love with American skater, Jill Trenary, with whom he welcomed two sons together, Jack Robert, 23, and Sam Colin, 21. However, their marriage was not to last, and since 2011, Christopher has been in relationship with DOI head coach, Karen Barber.

