Instagram's hottest trend: why celebs have embraced the photo dump Here's why the app has gone from picture perfection to messy photo dumps

Ah, Gen Z. First, they tell us skinny jeans are lame. Then they say that wearing your hair in a middle parting is where it's at. And now they've even changed up the way Instagram is used with the new trend 'photo dumps'. Find out more…

MORE: Dua Lipa is a dream in unmissable bright co-ord

Instead of sharing the picture-perfect post of anything from a vacay snap to selfies edited with a filter or two with a perfect backdrop and perfect angles, the Gen Z gang are opting to share 'photo dumps'; blurry shots, candid moments and memes, to give their followers an insight into their lives in a more casual way – and celebs are hot on their tail.

Chatting about the change in trends, Instagram Emerging Creator Expert Georgia Kelly explained: "Young people are embracing being real and many creators and celebrities are pushing back against any pressure they’ve felt to appear ‘perfect’ online – whether that’s posting unfiltered blurry shots captured in the moment or content giving a window into their everyday life on Reels.

"We’ve seen the casual Instagram trend take off as more people look to show their real selves rather than just an edited version of themselves."

MORE: Olivia Rodrigo wears revealing risqué black dress to mingle with A-list Hollywood stars

It's fair to share celebrities have very much taken up the trend, with stars including Dua Lipa to Olivia Rodrigo opting to reach out to their followers via 'photo dumps', showing a glimpse into their day-to-day lives.

Georgia added: "Celebrities experience the same pressures as creators... Posting casual content on Instagram allows famous faces to express that sentiment, pushing back against the perception that their lives are perfect. This allows their followers to truly connect with who they are and what their passionate about." We love to see it!

MORE: Bella Hadid swears by FaceGym to combat puffiness - shop the 4 new products that can transform your face

In fact, the trend has notably changed the IG landscape, with the hashtag '#photodump' increasing fivefold, while #unfiltered has risen in use by almost a fifth! Influencer Maxine, 19, has also opened about changing trend, saying: "I just want my Instagram to reflect who I am as a person, and to be as authentic as possible.

"Although 'authentic' has become a bit of a buzzword, I do truly want to show up as myself when I’m online so it’s natural for my offline life and the supposed imperfection of that to bleed into what I post on social media."

Fancy seeing what it's all about? See above for some of the must-follow content creators nailing the photo dump for inspiration for your first photo dump on the gram!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.