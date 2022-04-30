Derry Girls announces surprise extra episode after series three finale We've got more of Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla and the wee English fella…

Derry Girls has one last surprise in store for fans following its third and final season. It's been announced that the hit Channel 4 show will air an extra special extended episode the week after its finale – and we couldn't be more excited!

The 45-minute instalment, which will air on Tuesday 17 May, will move things forward a year when the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement took place.

As the broadcaster explains further: "For this special instalment, we return to Derry one year later as the gang prepare for their final year of school.

"It's the week of the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement and its timing couldn't be any worse as the highlight of the year, Erin and Orla's joint 18th birthday party, threatens to be overshadowed. While the family try to get their heads around the possible outcomes of the vote, the gang realise that they may not be ready for what the future holds."

The special will air a week after the series three finale

Series creator and writer Lisa McGee said of the exciting announcement: "Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn't resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans. I'm delighted to say we'll be returning for one extended special – airing in the same week as our final episode."

Have you been enjoying the show's latest season?

She continued: "The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang's coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future."

Lisa also said she was proud of the show's "incredible cast and crew and everything we've achieved over the past five years" and expressed her gratitude to Channel 4 for giving her "the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special".

"I really hope the fans love it as much as I do," she concluded. "Derry people aren't great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions 'That's us away now'."

Although we're still sad to be saying goodbye to Erin, Clare, Michelle, Orla and the wee English fella, James, the news of the upcoming special is sure to make it a little bit easier. We can't wait to watch!

