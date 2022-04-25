Sam Heughan teams up with Line of Duty star for new drama - and it looks seriously good The Outlander star shared a first look at his new project...

Sam Heughan has been busy promoting the current season of Outlander, but the actor is also keen to spread the word on his upcoming new drama alongside a Line of Duty star – and it looks seriously good!

The 41-year-old, known and adored for playing Jamie Fraser in the StarzPlay series, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share an advert for his new drama, Suspect, which is set to launch on Channel 4 soon.

Sam shared a trailer for the show featuring James Nesbitt, who recently appeared in series six of Line of Duty, Death in Paradise actor Ben Miller and many more recognisable faces in the trailer for the new series. Sam captioned his video: "Oh HI! @Channel 4," before adding: "Suspect, coming soon…"

There are plenty of TV heavyweights appearing in Suspect in addition to Sam, James and Ben. The cast also includes Anne-Marie Duff, Richard E. Grant, Niamh Algar, Sacha Dhawan, Joely Richardson and Imogen King.

Sam Heughan shared a glimpse of his new show on social media

The synopsis for the eight-part thriller reads in part: "When veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman's body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King).

Suspect is coming to Channel 4 soon

Danny is traumatized by the news that, according to the post-mortem report, she's taken her own life. He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.

"He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina's death and what he's going to do about it."

