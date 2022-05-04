Will Kirk takes break from The Repair Shop – see Instagram snap The star is a fan favourite on the hit BBC show

Will Kirk has shared that he has taken a much-needed break from his busy schedule on The Repair Shop to enjoy a week by the seaside – and we're very jealous!

The fan favourite of the BBC show shared a laid-back snap of himself in matching pale green loungewear from All Birds and white trainers while reclining on a sofa in a modern home, alongside another snap of a gorgeous sunset over the ocean in Greece. He captioned the post: "Enjoying a week away by the sea in between a busy filming schedule. I hope you've all had a lovely bank holiday weekend!"

He also tagged '#babymoon' to the caption, hinting that he and his wife were enjoying a holiday before the arrival of their bundle of joy.

The TV personality is enjoying a break

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: "Corfu's is an amazing place - only been there once, very memorable holiday," while another added: "Thank you Will, have a lovely break." A third person wrote: "Man, your life has changed!"

Will and his wife, Polly, have been very busy getting ready for the arrival of their baby, and he revealed that he had been decorating the nursery back in April. Addressing fans at the time, he said: "Well it's Saturday and we thought it was the perfect day to start decorating the nursery. So, we are changing the carpets and we thought it would be nice to paint the walls as well. So I've got the brush and my lovely wife has got the roller.

He shared snaps of his trip

"I've got a lot of paint in my hair. It actually looks like I've got lots of grey hair going on there. But it's all going to be worthwhile for the little bump."

