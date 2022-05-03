Derry Girls fans react to major moment between Erin and James in latest episode

The third and final season of Derry Girls continued on Tuesday evening, and fans were left delighted after the Channel 4 show aired a major - and majorly sweet - twist.

The latest instalment saw the gang get a taste of freedom as they leave Derry for Donegal. However, things don't get off to a great start as James (Dylan Llewellyn) has a near-death experience thanks to Sister Michael's hot new wheels. The next day, bolstered by his brush with death, he decides to confess how he really feels to Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) - but in true Derry Girls fashion, it doesn't go quite right.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James confesses his feelings for Erin in latest episode of Derry Girls

"I like me, Erin," he tells her, which solicits a confused look. "You! [Expletive] You. I like you, Erin." he corrects himself. "I think I've liked you for a long time... I think you're beautiful." Awww!

The nineties song Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer then began to play as the two share a snog before being interrupted by Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), who bans them from being together.

The pair shared a kiss after James confessed his feelings

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one fan wrote: "It was hilarious as always, but god that episode hurt my heart in the best way possible. Everything about this show is so perfect, and it'll be v hard to let it go. And yes, I actually squealed at Erin and James. #DerryGirls"

"JAMES AND ERIN KISSING TO 'KISS ME'... I AM DECEASED #DerryGirls," another wrote. Someone else said: "Don't think I'll ever get over the Jerin kiss, ahhh #DerryGirls," and a fourth added: "I'm a puddle. I love them."

Fans of the show have been calling for the pair to get together ever since the season two finale, which saw James miss his Doctor Who convention to gallantly step in and take Erin to prom after she is stood up by John-Paul.

Last year, Dylan teased that a romance could be on the cards for two when he jumped on a TikTok trend; in a video posted back in November, he gazed longingly at Erin on his TV screen as Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift played in the background.

