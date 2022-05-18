The cast of Senior Year and where you've seen them before Rebel Wilson stars alongside some familiar faces in the new Netflix movie

Have you watched Senior Year on Netflix yet? The new teen-comedy starring Rebel Wilson tells the story of Stephanie, a teenager who find herself in a coma after a cheerleading stunt goes wrong.

MORE: Viewers point out glaring error in new Netflix film Senior Year – did you spot it?

However, 20 years later, Stephanie becomes a medical marvel and recovers - only to realise she's devastated about missing the last two decades of her life. So, Stephanie heads back to high school.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson is now on Netflix

The movie sees Rebel play the lead alongside some familiar faces you may recognise. Here's the full cast of Netflix's Senior Year…

Rebel Wilson as Stephanie

As mentioned, Rebel plays the lead role of adult Stephanie when she wakes up from her coma. Fans will be familiar with Rebel's many credits in comedy films such as Bridesmaids, Pitch Perfect and How to be Single.

MORE: Black Mirror is finally coming back for season 6 - and fans have same reaction

MORE: Bridgerton season 3: why Benedict's story delay makes sense

Rebel Wilson plays the lead in Senior Year

Angourie Rice as young Stephanie

Angourie Rice plays Stephanie before her accident. The Australian actress is perhaps best-known for her role as Betty Brandt in the Spider-Man movies but she's also appeared in Mare of Easttown, The Nice Guys and The Beguiled.

Angourie Rice plays younger Stephanie

Chris Parnell as Jim

Jim plays Stephanie's father, who is there to help her navigate her new life when she wakes up from the coma. The role is played by Chris Parnell, who viewers will know from his voice acting career for Rick and Morty and Family Guy.

Mary Holland as Martha

Martha was Stephanie's friend when they were teenagers, before Stephanie became the popular girl. Now, Martha is the school's principal. Mary Holland is the star taking on the role, who has been in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Physical and Homecoming.

Martha is played by Mary Holland

Sam Richardson as Seth

Seth is another pal of Stephanie's who stuck by her throughout the time she was in a coma and now works at the school as the librarian. Seth is played by Sam Richardson who has been in Veep, Promising Young Woman and Apple TV's new show, The Afterparty.

MORE: Viewers all saying the same thing about Rebel Wilson's new Netflix film Senior Year

Zoe Chao as Tiffany

Tiffany was Stephanie's high school nemesis and is now the president of the PTA at the school. Stephanie and her face trouble in present day given Tiffany is living the life Stephanie wanted, including being married to Stephanie's former flame, Blaine. Like Sam Richardson, Zoe appeared in The Afterparty, and also starred in Love Life and Modern Love.

Justin Hartley as Blaine

Justin Hartley plays Blaine. Back in high school, he had a short relationship with Stephanie but is now married to Tiffany, but it seems he still has a soft spot for his old girlfriend. Justin is perhaps best known for his role in NBC's This Is Us.

Zoe Chao and Justin Hartley play Tiffany and Blaine

Jade Bender as Bri Loves

Brie Loves is the popular girl at high school in present day and, given its 2022, is also a social media sensation. She also happens to be the daughter of Blaine and Tiffany. Jade is relatively early in the acting career, but she has previously appeared in Night School and A Cowgirl's Story.

Joshua Colley as Yaz

Yaz is a young high school student who befriends Stephanie when she returns to relive her youth. He's played by Joshua Colley and fans may recognise him from his roles in the film, Sex Appeal.

MORE: Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer: How does the series differ from the film?

Avantika and Joshua Colley also star as Stephanie's group of friends

Avantika as Janet

Janet is another student who takes Stephanie under her wing and is played by Avantika, who is known for her role in the Disney+ series, Diary of a Future President.

Alicia Silverstone as Deanna

Alicia Silverstone is consider the OG of teen-comedy movies so fans were delighted when she made a brief appearance as Deanna in Senior Year. Deanna is the former prom queen and Stephanie considers her 'adult life' a blue print of what she should strive for. Alicia is, of course, known for her role as Cher in iconic film, Clueless.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.