Hunted: viewers have same complaint following show’s return 

Hunted is finally back on our screens for season six - and while viewers were delighted to see the cat-and-mouse show back, which follows contestants as they attempt to evade capture while being pursued by a team of experts, plenty of fans did have one complaint.

The new group of contestants includes friends James and Nathan, who are both profoundly deaf. During the episode, the team of Hunters used a British Sign Language interpreter to reveal what they were saying to one another via CCTV, and it’s fair to say people weren’t happy.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Surely it’s unfair to have a BSL interpreter on #hunted to interpret James and Nathan’s plans from CCTV, there isn’t sound on any other CCTV - so how’s that fair?" Another person added: "Wait #Hunted did not just use a sign language interpreter to listen in on the deaf contestants?

"They never use lip-readers to see what able-bodied contestants are discussing. That is massively unfair & gives everyone else an advantage."

Did you think this was fair?

However, others defended the decision, with one writing: "I don’t think they use lip readers coz I think the hunters can lip read," to which another viewer replied: "I’ve never seen them do that. Not once. Certainly not on camera." Another viewer tweeted: "That’s how it would work in the real world though if a deaf person was on the run." What do you think?

Did you enjoy the first episode?

Despite the controversy, James and Nathan are certainly early fan favourites on the show, with one viewer writing: "Nathan & James are my early favourites and I will hunt down anyone that grasses them up," while another added: "I am already fully on board the Nathan and James train. I hope they smash this competition."

