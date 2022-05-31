Meet Gardener's World presenter Monty Don's family

Monty Don has been a regular face thanks to his work on BBC's Gardener's World and many others, so it's no wonder the presenter, often dubbed "the nations gardener", has become a TV favourite over the years.

The presenter and horticulturist is clearly passionate about his work, but Monty is also a dedicated father and husband. The 66-year-old tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight, but if you're intrigued to know more about his family, here's what we know...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall joins Monty on Gardeners' World

Who is Monty Don's wife?

Monty Don's wife is Sarah Don and the husband and wife have been happily married for a number of years. After meeting at Cambridge University, Monty and Sarah, who now reside in Herefordshire, married in 1983.

Although Monty is now best-known for his TV work, the couple once worked alongside one another. In the early eighties, Monty and Sarah set up their own jewellery business in Knightsbridge and had a number of famous clientele including Princess Diana and Boy George. However, the stock market crash of 1987 resulted in the business becoming bankrupt and the couple soon closed their business.

Who are Monty Don's children?

Monty and Sarah have three grown-up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The couple are even proud grandparents to George and Daisy Rose.

Monty with his wife Sarah in 2017

What else is there to know about Monty Don's family?

Monty has made a number of comments about family life over the years, including how at times, his work often gets in the way of spending quality time with his wife and children.

Speaking with The Guardian in 2009 about his life and career, Monty said: "Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

