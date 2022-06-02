Barack Obama says the Queen reminds him of his grandmother in beautiful tribute Barack and Michelle Obama first met the monarch in 2009

Barack Obama has shared a beautiful tribute to the Queen in honour of her Platinum Jubilee, while recounting his time meeting her at Buckingham Palace – and revealing that she reminded him of his own grandmother.

In a tribute to Her Majesty on BBC News, he said: “When you’re President of the United States, you meet a lot of remarkable people and you try under all circumstances to maintain your composure, but that’s harder than you’d think when you’re visiting Her Majesty.

WATCH: Barack Obama compares Queen to grandmother in sweet tribute

“Before I took office, Michelle and I hadn’t been to too many palaces, so we weren’t sure what to expect on our first trip to Buckingham. But we shouldn’t have been worried. Her Majesty put us at ease with her grace and generosity, so much so that I walked away thinking she actually reminded me a little bit of my grandmother.”

Barack spoke fondly of Her Majesty

He continued to reveal that he and the monarch have a “special relationship”, adding: “Certainly I can say that getting to know her was one of my great privileges from my years in office and I learned so much from seeing the example she set to all of us who have the privilege to serve.”

He concluded: “Your Majesty, it would be an understatement to say the world has changed a bit in the seven decades since you first came to power, but your character never has.

Barack said the pair have a special connection

“Your steadfast stewardship of one of our most important democracies has made the world safer and more prosperous through war and peace, times of adversity and times of prosperity. Your life has been a gift, not just to the United Kingdom, but to the world… May the light of your crown continue to reign supreme.”

