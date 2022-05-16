Escape to the Chateau fans left confused by new photo of Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home The couple's stunning new photograph of Château de la Motte-Husson sparked fans' interest

Dick and Angel Strawbridge sparked fan confusion with their latest Instagram photo of their sprawling French home, Château de la Motte-Husson.

The Escape to the Chateau duo left loyal fans of the Channel 4 show perplexed when they shared a gorgeous new photograph of their 19th century home, taken from the vantage point of the main driveway. Noticeably missing from the image are the giant birdcages that usually flank both sides of the grand entrance, leaving fans wondering whether the couple had given their abode a major makeover and ditched their beloved birds.

One fan asked: "What happened to the bird cage things in front of the chateau?", while another commented: "What happened to the bird cages? Are they still a feature?"

Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on the shot, however, with one replying: "Zoom over to the right side." The grateful follower replied: "Yes I can see them. I was wondering if the birds were still there. Thanks."

Dick and Angel installed the two giant aviaries back in 2019 as part of their ambitious renovation of the 45-room chateau, which they bought in 2014 for £280,000.

Escape to the Chateau fans were confused by the missing aviaries

Discussing their plans at the time, Angel said: "When we first started dating, Dick bought me a bird cafe and it was huge. It's Victorian, it's stunning but it started our life [together] and discussions about potentially having an aviary.

"It's never gone away... We love birds, colourful birds, canaries - it's going to be quite special."

Meanwhile, after an almost three-year pause, the couple recently reopened the doors of the Château de la Motte-Husson for weddings.

Dick and Angel live with children Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight

Taking to their social media accounts, which are run by their team at the Chateau, they shared a snap of the couple's two children, Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight, along with the caption: "The Chateau has been buzzing lately! The Strawbridge's hosted their first wedding in three years, the first Chateau under the Stars of the year, and the first Day of Decadence...

"After a joyous couple of weeks, the Strawbridge's took a little break and spent last weekend at the seaside."

