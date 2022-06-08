Country music fans share excitement after Fox reveal Monarch premiere date

Country music fans have shared their joy after Fox finally announced a premiere date for the long-awaited new TV drama Monarch.

The country music-themed series stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel, and has had a long delay in hitting TV screens due to the pandemic – but fans will only have to wait a few more months as it has been announced that the season premiere will air Sunday, September 11.

According to Variety, Monarch will premiere directly after an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings before shifting to Tuesday nights at 9pm beginning September 20.

Upon sharing the news, fans flocked to Instagram to express their excitement over the announcement, with one writing: "Finally! Can't wait." A second said: "YES! Excited for this."

A third added: "Ohhh I'm ready!" A fourth said: "I've been waiting for this show to start." Monarch has been in the works since 2019 and was initially scheduled to premiere in January of 2022.

Monarch will premiere on Fox on September 11

It follows the story of husband-and-wife country singers Albie Roman (Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon).

The show's synopsis reads: "Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

Susan and Trace star as the King and Queen of country music

"When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi."

The series' A-list cast also includes Beth Ditto. Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda and Emma Milani.

