GB News celebrates major achievement as Eamonn Holmes takes break from show

GB News star Isabel Webster has announced that the channel's breakfast show has made it onto the shortlist for this year's The Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards.

The exciting news comes just a day after her co-star Eamonn Holmes explained his absence from the show, revealing that he is taking a break this week due to a problem with his back.

Isabel took to Instagram to share the show's nomination with her followers. Sharing a snap of the shortlist, which also includes ITV's Good Morning Britain, BBC Breakfast and BBC News Team, she wrote: "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE who voted for us!! To be on the @TRIC Awards shortlist, alongside established programmes, after just 5months is a huge vote of confidence!

"You've put a huge smile on the faces of @eamonnholmes and me, plus @stephengbnews and Anne Diamond - as well as our amazing team led by @lucy__johnston and @charlielcooke and @sarawolkon. Bring on July 6th!!"

Fans were quick to congratulate the star, with one person writing: "Congratulations. Well deserved. Best breakfast show by far," while another added: "Congratulations! So very well deserved."

Isabel announced the news on Instagram

Isabel posted just a day after Eamonn opened up about his recent health issues. Taking to Instagram to explain why he's been away from the news desk on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, the 62-year-old shared a statement.

"Many of you have been asking why I haven't been presenting GB News for the past week," he started.

"Unfortunately, due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I've had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following Doctor's orders by taking a short time off."

Eamonn is returning to the programme next week

The former This Morning star continued: "However, I'm looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.

"Even though I only joined GB News six months ago, the whole team and our amazing audience has shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate. See you soon, Eamonn."

