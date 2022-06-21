Who is Suspect star James Nesbitt married to? The actor plays Danny Frater in the Channel 4 drama

James Nesbitt is currently playing troubled detective Danny Frater in Channel 4's hotly anticipated new thriller, Suspect.

While the actor prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight, how much do we know about his ex-wife and children?

Who is James Nesbitt's ex-wife?

James' ex-wife is fellow actress Sonia Forbes-Adams. The pair were married from 1994 until October 2013, when the pair announced their separation. They went on to divorce in 2016.

Sonia is perhaps best known for playing Maryon Yorck in the 1996 film, Witness Against Hitler. She is also the daughter of Reverend Sir Timothy Forbes Adam, who died in 2019.

The former couple first met in 1989 when James went to the final call-back for Hamlet at Loughborough Hall and soon began dating. They briefly split after James starred in the comedy film Hear My Song in 1991 before reuniting and later marrying.

James shares two children with his ex-wife: Peggy, 25, and Mary, 21, who are both actresses and played the daughters of Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

Back in 2017, following his divorce, the Bloodlands actor opened up about the split in a rare interview with the Radio Times.

James and Sonia divorced in 2016

"I certainly regret things, but I'm also aware that I can't change them," the 57-year-old said. "You can try to learn from it. I regret any pain that was caused."

He continued: "I think separating has an impact because you look at why it happened and you see mistakes that were made. I'm lucky enough to be able to look back at stuff and say, 'Oh well that was then, I've had a good lash at that, and this is now.'"

In the early 2000s, James was the focus of several kiss-and-tell stories and previously admitted: "It was never anything to do with my wife. Any time I did anything like that, there was drink involved."

James stars as Danny in Suspect

Chatting to MailOnline back in 2008, he said: "I don't think I did anything sober. When you suddenly become successful, the change is enormous, financially and in terms of recognition and the way people treat you. I found that hard to deal with. I just regret the hurt it caused my family."

While James keeps his love life private, he is now thought to be dating actress Katy Gleadhill. The pair were photographed together while attending the Walpole British Luxury Awards in London back in 2019.

