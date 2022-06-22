This Strictly Come Dancing judge is joining Celebrity Gogglebox We can't wait to watch!

A new series of Celebrity Gogglebox premiered this month and we can't get enough of watching some famous faces give their critique on a week's worth of brilliant TV.

MORE: Gogglebox star Mary Killen shares unusual health reason she quit alcohol

The Channel 4 factual programme has many names from the world of entertainment and now one judge from BBC's Strictly Come Dancing will be joining!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui reveals what he's been up to since taking break from the show

Craig Revel Horwood, who has been a fixture on the ballroom and Latin dance competition since 2002, will appear on the show as part of a Pride special. The episode will also feature the likes of Rylan Clark, Nick Grimshaw and Clare Balding, all three of whom are already firm favourites on Gogglebox.

The dance judge and musical theatre joked he hoped that his time on Celebrity Gogglebox would demonstrate to viewers how "nice" he is despite him being notorious for his sharp comments on Strictly, which often spark boos from the audience!

MORE: Celebrity Gogglebox viewers left on edge after 'scary' moment during episode

MORE: Gogglebox adds another big star to lineup – amid Baggs family exit

Craig Revel Horwood is joining the show for a Pride special

"I'm actually very nice and very sweet and people will see that when they see me watching the TV," he explained, adding: Obviously, I'm very opinionated. [...] When it's about dance, I'm super critical and I should be because I've got to be there to wave the dance flag for the world."

Meanwhile, another regular on Celebrity Gogglebox, Lorraine Kelly, opened up about what it's really like filming for the show.

Fellow Strictly star Oti also features on the programme

Writing in exclusive diary for HELLO!, the legendary broadcaster said: "It's such good fun and you really do forget you are making a TV show, because it is all about sitting on your own sofa in your 'comfies' with some popcorn and a cheeky glass of rose wine.

"There are a couple of remote cameras, but you don't even notice them after five minutes. All the programme makers are in their technical truck so you forget they are recording everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.