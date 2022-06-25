Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father, 'a true icon', at Daytime Emmys

Jennifer Aniston has paid an emotional tribute to her father, Days Of Our Lives actor John Aniston, at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's $21million home

Appearing on screen for a surprise appearance, the Friends star shared that "this is truly a special moment for me". The 53-year-old continued: "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer paid tribute to her father

John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," she shared, before listing her father's accomplishments and screen credits.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston has been using this cleanser since high school

READ: I tried Jennifer Aniston's ultra-healthy salad that she ate every day for ten years

"You name it, I'm sure he's been on it," she joked.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Jennifer made a virtual appearance

John was unable to be there in person but he received a massive round of applause from the crowd for his iconic career.

Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall were among the other 2022 winners at the Daytime Emmys. The Kelly Clarkson Show picked up two awards. Tamron Hall won Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host while GMA star Robin Roberts tooks home Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Kelly's daytime show won six daytime Emmy in total after picking up four wins from last week’s Creative Arts ceremony.

John has long been a fixture on daytime TV

General Hospital was the big winner of the night with five award including three acting nods.

A total of 14 categories were presented on Friday 24 June at the ceremony which took place in Los Angeles.