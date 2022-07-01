All there is to know about Strictly star Claudia Winkleman's new show One Question The Channel 4 launched last week

If you're a fan of Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia Winkleman's fast wit and killer outfits then you might be pleased to hear that the presenter is fronting a brand new game show on Channel 4 – and it sounds brilliant!

The broadcaster and writer, 50, hadn't hosted a gameshow since 1997 when she appeared on Talking Telephone Numbers with Phillip Schofield. So want to know more about the show? Here's all the information you need...

What happens on One Question?

The aim of the game is to answer correctly just one question. Sounds straight forward? We think it's going to be more complicated than it looks. The contestants are given 20 possible answers to the question, making their certainty of the right answer go out of the window. But, if they guess correctly, they win £100,000.

For example, they could be asked: What is a circle? This sounds simple, but given the number of possibilities, the pressure is on. Not only that, the format of the show is different from your average game show. Claudia is seen talking to contestants on a personal level as they sit on a sofa and deliberate what could be the winning answer.

Claudia Winkleman is hosting the show, One Question

What has Claudia Winkleman said about hosting One Question?

Chatting about the show ahead of its launch, the Stricly host said: "It was just such a simple, lovely idea. It came through as literally two sentences. One question, we give them the answer, along with 19 incorrect ones. I was in."

She continued: "I'm ridiculously excited. In One Question there's no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. Just a sofa, a chat, and one question that could win our players £100k. Not only that, we give them the answer!

Claudia said she was "so excited" to take part

"The tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. It's such a simple, lovely idea."

When is One Question on TV?

The first episode aired on Channel 4 on Friday 24 June and episode two will air on Friday 1 July. You can catch up with the first episode if you missed it on All 4.

